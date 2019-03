Home | News | General | CAN president mourns renowned late evangelist Billy Graham

- The Christian Association of Nigeria has reacted to the death of Billy Graham

- The president of the association said the late evangelist as one of the most influential religious leaders well known in the world

- He said Graham fought the good fight of faith and also finished his race on earth

Reverend Samson Ayokunle, president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has described Evangelist Billy Graham as the most humble and influential religious leaders well known in the world.

Ayokunle made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, while reacting to the death of the renowned evangelist.

The president noted that Graham’s departure, no doubt had left a big vacuum in the church at large, adding that he came, saw and conquered for the kingdom of God. He said that the deceased was too humble that he prayed for so many people around the globe and gave hope to generations.

READ ALSO: Apprehension in Benue over fliers reportedly distributed by army

"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go to the family of the foremost Evangelist of the century, Billy Graham, on his transition to glory. We give God the glory for a life well spent. He has fought the good fight, has finished the race and has kept the faith," Ayokunle said.

Graham was a Christian and a pastor in North Carolina. He took his evangelism crusades around the country and globe. He wrote so many books and preached to an estimated 215 million people in 185 countries. Graham who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s like symptoms, died at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Graham died at the age of 99 in the US. Graham had in 2005 preached at his "Final Crusade" where he proclaimed humans need something else in life.

"Deep inside we need something else. And that something else can be brought about by Jesus. When I touch the podium, I can feel a new strength and a new power come and it's a thrilling thing for me to preach the gospel at this age," Graham said at the crusade.

Meet Port Harcourt-based Nigerian pastor who is changing the lives of the poor nationwide - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...