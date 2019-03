Home | News | General | Alleged forceful retirement: Court strikes out ex-Naval staff reinstatement’s suit

- National Industrial Court struck out the case of an ex-Naval staff

- The ex-Naval staff had earlier dragged the Nigerian Navy to court over alleged forceful retirement

- The court, however, dismissed the suit, stating that it did not satisfy the conditions stipulated by Public Officers Protection Act Section 2 (a)

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has struck out the suit instituted by Enoch Iliya against the Nigerian navy, seeking reinstatement and payment of his entitlements since 2015, when he was forcefully retired.

Iliya, who was a petty officer in the Nigerian Navy, served as a radio supervisor at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, until his alleged forceful retirement.

Delivering judgment, Justice Sanusi Kado, said the suit did not satisfy the conditions stipulated by the Public Officers Protection Act Section 2 (a).

READ ALSO: Army denies letting Boko Haram leader Shekau escape

The Section of that Act states that any counter-action against public officers should be instituted within three months of action.

Kado said the suit which was instituted in September 2017 failed to meet the three months requirement.

According to him, a period of more than two years has elapsed from the date of the alleged forceful retirement of the claimant.

The claimant had sought reinstatement and payment of his salary and entitlements from the day he was retired till now.

The claimant had also alleged that he was sent on compulsory retirement based on a trivia excuse not known to military law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the chief of naval staff had argued that the applicant was sacked because he absented himself from military duties.

He submitted that Iliya was absent from work without leave or pass leading him to also be absent from an essential passing-out-parade of a course he underwent.

The claimant’s counsel, Bala Gwadah, said his client was brought before a court-martial and had been demoted as part of the disciplinary action in 2009 for that offence.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Gwadah argued that hinging his client’s compulsory retirement in an offence for which he was punished amounted to injustice.

NAIJ.com previously reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, February 21, granted permission to the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to freeze the accounts of Admiral Tahir Yusuf, a retired naval officer.

The judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, made the order following an ex parte order filed by Elizabeth Alabi on behalf of the EFCC chairman.

He said: “An order is hereby made granting the chairman of the EFCC or any officer of the commission, powers to instruct the managing director of Zenith Bank Plc or the chief compliance officer of Zenith Bank to issue a freezing order…”

Nigerian Air Force winged 10 flying officers - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...