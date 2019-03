Home | News | General | My PVC story: Does INEC really want us to get registered? by Buchi Obichie (OPINION)

Editor’s note: The writer, Buchi Obichie, laments over the excruciating process of getting registered to obtain a Permanent Voters Card. Narrating her own frustrating experience, she questions if INEC really wants many Nigerians of voting age to get their PVCs, or if there is another agenda in play.

So for a few days now, I have been trying to get my PVC; and I must confess, these have been some of the most frustrating days of my life!

I finally got a breather from work and was able to take permission from my superior to go do my registration on Tuesday. Under the rain, I managed to get to the local government office around my work place and was then directed to another venue…two others actually…because the people I met at the office said they were no longer doing registrations at the local government.

But just as I was about to set out, one of the officials there said to me: “Don’t waste your time. They are already on their way back!” Men and brethren, it was only about 2:45pm, and registration had closed for the day! I turned back in the rain and headed to where I had come from. Mission unaccomplished!

The next day, I decided to change my modus operandi. Since it was a Wednesday and I had the morning off, I resolved to set out very early…as early as 6am to be precise. I arrived at the school and met a small crowd.

Some people had actually been there as early as 4:30am. I proceeded to put my name down on a list that was being passed around. I was way down on the list, and the number was growing.

So, at about 9:30am, the attending official strolled in to the location and all hell broke loose. I suddenly started hearing people screaming “Ojoro…Ojoro” meaning “foul play”. Much of the agitation was in Yoruba and I had to ask around because I do not understand the language.

I was then told that there was another list, and the official was going to be using that one...not the one I put my name on! At that point, I’m sure my blood pressure shot up! What? You won’t use my list after I have been here since about 6:30am? Kuku just kill me!

Anyway, after people screamed and screamed some more, she eventually reversed course and said she would use our list. I calmed down…but the relief was short lived because she proceeded to drop another shocker!

Alas, this lady informed us that she had only 30 forms, and so only the first 30 people would be registered that day! She then proceeded to say something like this “You can come back another day; there is no rush!”

Long story short, after hanging around under the hot sun for another 1 hour and 30 minutes hoping some sort of miracle would happen, I left!

On my way back, I decided to visit another school where I was told I could get registered. Guess what? I got there and did not meet any such activity…even after I was told by someone who owned a shop around, that PVC registration was done there previously!

It was already afternoon at that point. I was hungry and angry…and went back home! Again, mission unaccomplished! Since then, I have not yet had another opportunity to go do my registration.

So, this brings me to my question – does INEC really want us to get registered to vote?

Now, you may ask me: "Wasn't it only over a two-day period you attempted to get registered?" Fair question. But considering the fact that I have read so many complaints from other Nigerians about the frustrating process of getting registered - over extended time frames - I am beginning to wonder if there is actually a sinister ploy to actually prevent people from getting registered!

Why are there not registration points at more locations instead of confining just one or two to a very large catchment area? Why would officials be given only 30 sheets to cover large populations? Why would registration be wrapped up before normal closing hours? Why can’t contract staff be put on the payroll to work weekend shifts so that those of us who are busy on weekdays can do ours on the weekends? I mean, how can we be expected to carry out our civic duty in 2019 – which we very much want to participate in – when the process of getting registered has been made so very hectic?

A few days ago, I read statistics from INEC showing that the northwest region has the highest number of registered voters in the country. According to the statistics, the southeast has the least number of registered voters.

Hmmm.

Is it that the process of registration is easier in certain states of the country than others? Well, I am not a believer in conspiracy theories, so I would just leave that point hanging. But really, what is going on?

I am pained because I really want to cast my vote in 2019. I very much want to see ‘real change’. But how can I do so if I cannot get my PVC? And I am even more pained – and suspicious – because I have a funny feeling that things are not about to get better!

Dear INEC, do you really want us to get registered or do you have another agenda? If you actually want us to exercise our civic duty in 2019, something needs to change. The process needs to be simplified!

P.S.: And somewhere at this very moment, someone is sitting reading this piece saying: “What is this one ranting about sef? Who told you that your vote counts at the end of the day?”

This opinion piece was written by Buchi Obichie.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent the editorial policy of NAIJ.com.

