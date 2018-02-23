What Dapchi attack shows about Boko Haram terrorists – Shehu Sani
- 23/02/2018 13:16:00
- 8
- 0
The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani on Friday waded into the attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.
The Kaduna lawmaker observed that the attack has shown that Boko Haram insurgents are yet to be completely defeated by security forces.
He wrote on Twitter, “In Dapchi there were two revelations; the abducted girls were not completely rescued and the insurgents were not completely defeated.”
Recall that about 94 girls from the school were reported missing after Boko Haram terrorists invaded the school on Monday February 19, 2018.
Few days later, the Nigerian military came up with a report that some of the missing schoolgirls have been rescued.
However, governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam, yesterday dismissed the report, stating that none of the Dapchi schoolgirls have been rescued.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 53 of 53