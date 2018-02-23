APC reacts to ‘EFCC raid’ of national secretariat
- 23/02/2018 13:16:00
- 8
- 0
All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked reports that the party headquarters in Abuja was raided by anti-graft operatives.
This was contained in a statement on Friday by, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary.
It reads: “Our attention has been drawn to syndicated fake news published in some sections of the media that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ‘raided’ the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
“The report is completely false as nothing of such happened as reported.
“We once again appeal to media houses to fact check and verify information ascribed or relating to our Party from the official APC media channels.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 53 of 53