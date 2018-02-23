Buhari to address the nation on second term
- 23/02/2018 12:26:00
- 8
- 0
Okorocha stated this when he briefed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting between the President and the APC governors held on Thursday night at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the president would also address the caucus of the APC on the matter.
“We discussed so many issues that affect the nation, our party and Mr President’s ambition to run for 2019 elections.
“Anyhow, Mr President in his usual manner has requested that we give him time and that he will address the nation and the caucus of the party very soon.
“So we should be full of expectations that Mr President will make officially known to Nigerians his intentions.
“But we hope that his response will be in line with what the governors are thinking,’’ he said.
According to the governor, it is the desire of the governors that the President seek re-election in view of his tremendous performances in the last two and half years.
He said: “We believe that if he continues Nigeria will be better for it.’
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles