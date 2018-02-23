Home | News | General | Finally! NUPENG advises FG on how solve current fuel crisis

- The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has rendered its recommendation to the federal government on solving the fuel scarcity

- The union said the government must take crucial decisions to end the crisis

- NUPENG also urged the federal government to think outside the box in order to solve the persistent problem

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has told the federal government to “think outside the box" to end persistent fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

The president of the union, Igwe Achese, told labour correspondents in Lagos on Friday, February that government must make a paradigm shift to resolve the energy crisis which has plagued Nigeria for decades.

Nigeria is Africa’s top crude oil producer but a combination of factors has thrown up complex problems, including scarcity of gasoline that has left the population at the receiving end.

READ ALSO: President Buhari meets El-Rufai, calls Kaduna governor the bulldozer

“Government should realise that NNPC alone cannot be able to sustain petroleum supply in the country,’’ Achese stated.

He warned that NUPENG would shut down the ‎oil sector if petroleum marketers went ahead to sack their workers, referring to a threat by another oil sector union to offload up to 10,000 workers.

The labour chief, who spoke to reporters after a meeting of NUPENG Elders Stakeholders, warned that that the union would respond to any threat to its members.

He said that NUPENG would be at the receiving end of the problem if the grievances of oil marketers were not promptly addressed.

READ ALSO: Apprehension in Benue over fliers reportedly distributed by army

”The problem will not only affect workers but tanker drivers, hence if it happens,‎ we will react to protect our members.

“We have always said that for fuel crisis to end in the country, our refineries must return to full steam. If we are importing that should only be a stop gap.”

The unionist restated that the option of modular refineries should be given special thought, pointing out that government should ensure that those given licences commenced operations immediately.

On Monday, February 20, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) gave the federal government a 14-day ultimatum to pay N650 billion owed its members.

The executive secretary of DAPPMAN, Olufemi Adewole, warned that failure to meet the deadline would force members to shut down depots being used currently by the NNPC.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that House of Representatives' ad-hoc committee investigating the activities of staff of the Nigerian Petroleum Marketing Companies (NPMC), and staff of government owned depots had began probe of these depots.

The committee, was set up following a motion on the floor of the House over accusations by some independent marketers that government depot representatives were incapable of lifting and supplying petroleum products across the country on their own.

However many depot owners and marketers have denied the allegation saying they have only acted based on instructions from the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Source: NAN

What will Nigerians do if FG increases fuel pump price to N180/litre? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...