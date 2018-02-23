Home | News | General | Young Ghanaian inventor who built the water bicycle gets national recognition and award

-Young Ghanaian invention gets natioanl recognition and award for his invention

-The invention now known as the water bicycle was built to move on water

-According to the inventor, the bicycle inspired by a documentary of how some children went to school

Frank Darko, the young Ghanaian tertiary dropout, who used his innovation and problem-solving skills to build a bicycle which is used on water gets a national award for his efforts in engineering.

The young man was awarded for his invention which has come to be known as the “Water Bicycle” or “Water Bike” by the Ghana Institute of Engineers at the 2018 Engineering Excellence Awards held on February 22 at the Academy of Health and Sciences.

The Awards Ceremony was under the theme, “Engineering Research and Innovation: Important Contributors to Sustainable Development”.

READ ALSO: Beautiful photos of Jasmine Grenaway, 26-year-old model and mother of five

Frank Darko

According to the Institute, Frank was considered for the award due to his innovation in the field of engineering even though he was not a trained engineer.

His award came from the public awards category for his substantial contribution to the promotion of engineering practice and innovation.

Dr. Patrick Awuah, President of Ashesi University

Speaking to NAIJ.com after picking up the prestigious award, Frank Darko implored Ghanaians to be problem-solvers and stop complaining. He said that as a nation, its people are the only ones who can solve the problems we face.

He therefore called on stakeholders and benevolent bodies to invest in his breakthrough invention so as to make the lives of many Ghanaians living in deprived areas, easy.

Speaking on how he came by his innovation, Frank revealed that he was watching a documentary sometime ago about how some school children in deprived areas had to swim to school. He said he decided to find a working solution to the problem and eventually came up with his creation.

Special Guests

READ ALSO: ‘Attack’ our prophecies and the nation will be doomed – Prophet Nigel

Frank’s story was published in the media first by NAIJ.com and other media houses including British Broadcasting Corporation.

Aside the national award, Frank has been offered a full scholarship by the Takoradi Technical University to come back and finish his course in Graphic Designing and take up another course in Engineering.

The special guest of honor at the Awards Ceremony was Dr. Patrick Awuah, president of Ashesi University. The president of the Ghana Institute of Engineers, Ing. Mrs Carlien Bou-Chedid graced the event alongside some past presidents of the Institute.

A few months ago, NAIJ.com had an encounter with the young Ghanaian inventor who had created a bicycle that could move on water.

He revealed that his invention started in August last year and with a lot of effort and hard work, he managed to finish his creation and tested it in a shallow dam in his area.

Now, the young inventor believing in his finished work, decided to test it out on the sea to prove to the world that his invention had come to stay.

Initial stages of the water bike

In the pictures, some people were seen taking turns to experience the unique invention.

Frank Darko resides in Takoradi in the Western Region. He revealed that the special bicycle was his first invention but he had drawn up plans for many more inventions.

Finished work being tested at sea

He went on to state that his creativity came about as a result of his matchless love for science, technology and the urge to solve day-to-day problems faced by people living in the community.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

My noodle business will build me a house - Hausa trader on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...