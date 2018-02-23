Home | News | General | Woman slumps, dies in church after giving testimony (photo)

- A woman giving testimony in a church in Zimbabwe, died immediately after she finished with the testimony

- The woman, simply identified as Mpofu, slumped before the congregation at Universal Church of God

- Her husband was reported to have ordered all church members to leave her funeral

A hairdresser in Zimbabwe, simply identified as Mpofu, died in the church immediately after giving testimonies before the congregation at Universal Church of God, Punch reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that deceased was said to have attended a church service at Bulawayo area of Zimbabwe where she gave a testimony thanking God for the wonders He had performed in her life, Punch reports.

It was reported that Mpofu slumped immediately after sharing her testimony and died in the church.

A close relative who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is very sad that our family member died this way. She was someone who was a dedicated church member which now turns to be a surprise that she died in the house which she thought was the safest.

“What is more surprising is when all this happened the church did not notify us that she had collapsed choosing to keep her for six hours. We do not know why they kept her in church when they were aware that her condition was critical, that is why we are suspecting foul play,” he continued."

Mourners were left in shock when the deceased's husband asked all church members to leave the funeral.

All indications showed that the Mpofu's husband wanted nothing to do with the church members and their pastors.

The deceased was buried on Monday, February 19.

A Zimbabwean woman slumped and died in church after giving testimony. (Photo credit: Nigeria News Network)

Loading...