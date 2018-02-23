Home | News | General | Consider Nigeria's economy in your demand - Ex-SGF cautions NLC

- Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has admonished labour unions in Gombe to make their demands moderate in the light of Nigeria's present economic situation

- Yayale also pointed out that civil servant have the right to ask for reasonable salaries

- Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said that the struggles of the unions have led to positive developments in the state

Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has called on labour unions to put in mind the present economic situation of Nigeria while demanding a new minimum wage.

During his speech in Gombe on Thursday, February 22, at the 40th anniversary of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Yayale stated that although the civil servants have a right to seek for better remunerations, they should also know that the resources are limited, Daily Trust reports.

Mahmud Yayale asked for a substantial take home package for workers, but added that there was also need to ensure that workers are skilled, trained and efficient, so that the money to be spent on them will not be a waste.

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, through his deputy, Charles Iliya, said the labour union's struggles have led to a positive turnaround in the state.

The governor commended the state's chapter of the NLC for maintaining a smooth relationship with the state government.

Comrade Haruna Kamara, the state chairman of the NLC, had earlier condemned the non-payment of gratuity to numerous civil servants that retired since 2013.

He added that some civil servants in the state are still owed salaries for several months because of the current verification exercise being conducted by the state government.

Earlier, NAIJ.com reported that the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had submitted a new petition to the tripartite committee on minimum wage requesting for an increase of the national minimum wage above N56,000 per month

The acting chairman of the NLC, Kiri Mohammed, disclosed this on Thursday, February 8, at the 11th quadrennial delegates conference of the Nigeria civil service union in Abuja.

