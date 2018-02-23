Home | News | General | Buhari receives Olu of Warri in Aso Rock
Buhari receives Olu of Warri in Aso Rock



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/02/2018 13:54:00
President Muhammadu Buhari received Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, in Aso Rock on Friday, February 23.

NAIJ.com gathered that the special adviser to President Buhari on media, Femi Adesina, made this known on Friday, February 23, after the president's meeting the monarch.

Although, the details of the meeting was not made public, it is believed that the monarch came to visit the president on the state of the nation.

