Buhari receives Olu of Warri in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari received Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, in Aso Rock on Friday, February 23.

NAIJ.com gathered that the special adviser to President Buhari on media, Femi Adesina, made this known on Friday, February 23, after the president's meeting the monarch.

Although, the details of the meeting was not made public, it is believed that the monarch came to visit the president on the state of the nation.

At the president's meeting with the monarch were the former governor of Delta state, Emmanuel Uduaghan and the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay.

President Buhari with Olu of Warri HM Ogiame Ikenwoli, Chief Ayiri Emami, Chief Brown Mene, Chief Roland Oritsejafor, former Governor of Delta state Emmanuel Uduaghan and Chief Charles Ajuyah

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, February 13, received letter of credence from Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria in the State House.

This is expected to improve the relations between Nigeria and Ghana. Letters of credence is a formal document accrediting a diplomatic officer to a foreign court or government.

The Ghanaian ambassador proceeded to the president’s wing to present the letter of credence after the initial formalities and inspection of Guard of Honour.

