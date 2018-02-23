Home | News | General | These thank you messages for birthday wishes on Facebook will please your friends

Are you looking for thank you message for birthday wishes on Facebook? Continue reading and choose one of the many amusing examples.

If you have a lot of friends probably all of them will want to tell you pleasant words on the most important day of your life. Thank you message for birthday wishes is an excellent way to express gratitude to a large number of people without spending extra time and effort.

The best appreciation messages for birthday wishes

We have prepared the most interesting options of thank you message for birthday wishes for our readers:

I want to say thanks to all my guests for traveling that seven km just for the free drinks, yummy cake, and delicious food. Hats Off to your considerable efforts buddy!

Thanks buddy for making me little poorer this year. Don’t expect me to spare you on your birthday now.

Thank you for your warm wishes. It is the reason why cooked a hot meal for you, now where is my reward?

I have 1300 friends on the Facebook but only 30 people sent me birthday greetings, what a shame for the rest 1270.

I should thank Facebook to make you remember my birthday.

I must say thanks to you for making me realize that how good I am with my writing skills while writing this thank you note.

I knew you cannot hide your excitement to see me getting older first, anyways thank you for your rude wishes.

Thanks everyone for the birthday wishes. It means a lot to me! Now if I could shoot a monster duck tonight that would be the best present of all.

Thank you for remembering my birthday, even though I forgot about it. I am touched to know that I have friends who still love to find an excuse to get together for booze and pizza. Let’s forget that I got older, OK? Let’s just party!

Thank you, my friend. There is nothing more to say to your horrible birthday card.

I don’t believe in receiving beautiful birthday texts unless there is packed gift with it.

Thank you, Facebook, for letting my lazy friends discover it’s my birthday today.

Thank you for reminding me that I am 40 years old now. All you know, forty is naughty, so I am back.

Your compelling presence on my birthday made me check my account balance this time.

Thank you for your advance birthday wishes. It shows your eagerness for the treat.

Just a birthday wish? I don’t guarantee a party now. But yeah, a gift might do the trick.

Thank You is just enough for your boring birthday wishes. I just gave you icy cold stares because you came without a gift. How could you?

I am really grateful to all my friends who messed all over my house and garage. Whose birthday is next, so I can refund your wonderful deeds?

Thank you for all your birthday, wishes, texts, poems and letter, I also don’t hesitate to accept any cash, gifts, jewelry, bags, and clothes on this day.

It seems a terrifying situation when I received your text wishes during a constipation stool.

I just get your excitement for my birthday when I received your belated birthday wishes.

Thanks buddy for your birthday wishes. But it had grammatical mistakes. Even the pre-schoolers have a better grammar sense than you.

Thank you so much for lovely birthday greetings, now you are eligible to attend my birthday party at least with one packed gift.

You must join English writing classes. Thank you for your best wishes on my birthday.

I knew that you are the one who couldn’t miss a chance for doing something for free. Thanks for your wishes dear.

Oh! Isn’t your wish a copied one? Did you copy it from your last year’s collection? Ha! Ha! Thanks, buddy!

So nice of you for wishing me in the Spanish language on my birthday wishes, now it confirmed, you are dating a Spanish guy.

I would have thanked you without any shame if I had any shame.

Don’t consider it a birthday thank you note; I am just trying to improve my writing skills.

Why can’t Facebook have an ‘awesome’ button too? Coz u guys are just awesome. Thanks for making my birthday really special.

Thank you for wishing me. How could scientists discover water on Mars if you didn’t wish me?

Thank you for your weird attendance on my birthday. It made me ready to celebrate my birthday twice a year.

Thank you for your wishes. It is a special day for me when I accept donations as well. I feel special and loved by all of you.

Just wanted to convey my sincere thanks to all of you for your lovely birthday wishes! And please just remember that I am sweet 16 with 10 years of experience! LOL.

Hey Buddy! It was so nice of you to stop by to wish me a “Happy Birthday”! It made my Birthday just a little bit more special. Thank you so much.

Just like how a sprinkle of chocolate makes a coffee worth devouring, your heartfelt wishes made my Birthday worth celebrating... Thank You.

Thank you for the greetings and the party yesterday. Let’s just forget that it ever happened so I will always remain 25!

Thanks for the Birthday Wishes from everyone who noticed my name today in the upper right corner of your Facebook page. Thank you.

Thank you to all who posted Birthday wishes to my Facebook wall and making me look more popular than what I really am.

Thank you for your copy-paste birthday wishes on my Facebook timeline, of course, you wouldn’t miss a chance to save your pennies for the birthday card.

Thank you for all the Facebook Birthday wishes! To those who forgot, I will expect your belated post shortly.

Awesome friends like you, are the only thing stopping me from feeling old on my Birthday. Thank you, dears.

Thank you for that special Birthday wish from the heart that Facebook instructed and reminded you to send to me.

Thank you, all who posted kind Birthday wishes. I’m touched, the rest of you will be un-friended tomorrow.

I truly appreciate your awesome and heart catching wordings in your birthday greetings, I know few of my friends write genuine wishes and many of you just do a copy paste job from the internet. I write this whole thank you message myself, now we are even.

Thank you for your French wishes, now I am looking for a French translator.

It’s really very nice; you got a precious minute from your precious time to wish me, now you are free to chat with your boring boyfriend.

Let me remain 30 and stop sending me birthday greetings, I am ready to give you a super pizza party without these aging reminders.

Thanks to all my Facebook friends who wished me Happy Birthday. The rest of you can go to hell. Lol

I would travel to all continents and ride a camel overall deserts to inform you how appreciative I am for your wishes, but I’m too busy for all this stuff. I must thank Facebook for such easiness.

Thank you for bringing your 80 Kg weight on my birthday party, I hope you increased 5lb more by eating sweet dishes.

Thank you for sending me such a nice birthday message. Why can’t you be this nice to me all year around?

I know that it’s my birthday today, but that doesn’t mean I can’t say thank you guys for all the birthday wishes.

I’ve enjoyed reading all of the birthday messages and want to thank everyone who wished me a happy birthday. If you haven’t wished me a happy birthday yet, you still have some time left to do so. I am waiting..!!

OMG! You remembered! Thanks for reminding me that I am getting a year older! Maybe if you have forgotten I would have an excuse to stay on the same age for another year. What the heck, let’s drink to that!

Thank you for announcing to the world that today is my birthday. Now, everyone’s asking, where’s the party? D*mn! Now what?

Thank you for your birthday greetings and thank God for Facebook! I don’t have to write every single note by hand and mail each one.

Thank you all so much for the birthday posts, texts, songs, memes, and tweets yesterday. And even bigger thank you for not calling and making it awkward. And shame on you for not writing funny things on my wall every day.

Thanks to Facebook for reminding my friends about my birthday. And thanks to technology that I don’t have to write these messages by hand. Thanks for your birthday wishes.

Thanks for the birthday greetings dear. I haven’t been so happy and loved. You forgot my gift. Right? I am waiting to get it by tomorrow.

Choose the best funny thank you message for birthday wishes on Facebook and make your friends smile.

