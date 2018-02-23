Home | News | General | Dial a short GTB number and recharge any phone instantly

It has become very easy to recharge another number using GTB recently due to the system introduced by the bank. Now, you can spend only few minutes to check your airtime balance, recharge your line, or purchase airtime for somebody else due to this incredibly convenient services.

How to buy airtime from GTBank account

It can be inconvenient if you or some of your close ones suddenly run out of their airtime quite unexpectedly. Guarantee Trust Bank has introduced a system that allows buying airtime and managing your the airtime balance on your phone.

Being able to recharge your own number with the help of your own bank account is not new, right? Now, GTBank has offered something new and different. You can buy airtime for another user whose phone number has no connection to your bank account.

Buy airtime recharge card from GTBank

NOTE: Remember that all the following instructions are meant for the number you have registered in GTBank. It means, that you can recharge any number you choose but use your own registered phone number to perform all the steps that will be described below. Of course, it’s necessary to have a GTBank account with enough funds on it.

If you have no access to your registered phone number (lost, stolen, etc.), you need to turn to the nearest bank affiliate and solve this matter first. If you use a number that’s different from your originally registered one, none of the instructions below will work for you.

Basically, there are two ways to recharge a number:

Via a GTBank short text message: open your mobile SMS application and type the following text: [Network] [Amount] [NUBAN no]. For example, if you want to recharge your number by N500, the text will be as follows: MTN 500 0987654321. The NUBAN no. is the number of your account in GTB. Send this message to 080766655555

Via a GTBank USSD code: dial *737*[AMOUNT]#. That’s everything you need to do. Of course, no brackets should be used in the body of the message, such a message will look like this: *737*1700#. Alternatively, you can dial *904* instead of *737*. The rest of the message will be the same

After you send any of these messages, your account will be recharged with the amount you have stated.

In case you are going to buy airtime from GTB for another number, you simply need to use the same USSD code. Dial the code, the amount, and the number you are willing to recharge. It must look like this: *737*1000*070000000#. By performing this simple action, you will send N1,000 to the mentioned account.

Important facts to know about GTBank recharge

There are several important things to remember if you want to buy airtime credits from GTB.

The service is available only to subscribers of MTN, Airtel, and 9Mobile

The daily amount of recharges is limited to N5,000

The service can be performed only from a registered number

You can register several numbers by visiting the GTBank nearest affiliate

The recharge service is free

Here’s the entire procedure of recharging your own number and helping your friends with their phones. Easy, right? Enjoy the convenience of living in the 21st century!

[embedded content]

