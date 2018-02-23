Buhari tells visiting Olu of Warri what his government will do in Niger Delta

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday assured people of Niger Delta that his administration would work towards rapid development of the region.

Buhari said his administration will ensure development in the region by consolidating on all ongoing projects and initiating new ones to create more economic opportunities and jobs for the people.

Speaking when he received the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari also reiterated his government’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta which will allow economic and social activities to thrive.

He stated that developing the region remains a priority for his administration, adding that under his watch every region in the country would witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.

The President appealed to the people of Niger Delta to complement ongoing efforts by the Federal government to bring more development in the region by maintaining peace, security and harmony.

Buhari promised to look into some of the concerns raised by the delegation including the dredging of Escravos bar for Warri and Koko ports, the gas revolution industrial park and EPZ project in Ogidigben, the ecological challenges in Ode-Itsekiri, Ugborodo, Orere/Yanagho and Ogheye-Eghoroke, among others.

Buhari also used the visit by the Royal Majesty to commend Itsekiri people for producing men of strong convictions like Prof Itse Sagay, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption (PACAC).

A statement signed by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina quoted the president as saying, ‘‘Thanks for producing a man like Prof. Itse Sagay, who is defending us robustly and stepping on many toes in the process. If he’s not a man of conviction, he couldn’t have done that.

‘‘What he is doing is exceptional. Despite coming from a minority area, he’s showing overwhelming influence at the centre.

‘‘Prof, I never had the opportunity to thank you personally for all you’re doing. Thank you very much.’’