Nigerians blast Buhari for asking Benue governor - “How are your cattle rearers?”



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/02/2018 15:01:00
Some Nigerians have taken to the Instagram accounts to react to a video clip where President Muhammadu Buhari was seen joking with governors before the commencement of the Council of State meeting on Thursday.

He also asked Gov. El-Rufai, did you drive bulldozer? He greeted few other states’ chief executives according to the happenings in the respective states.
The jokes have however, caused a stir on social media, with many users faulting what Buhari told the Benue governor.
Below are some of the reactions on social media: @ozorchristian “Seriously it’s a bad joke, mockery.”
@ogechukwukanma_ogwo wondered if the joke “Is real”
@akbare2017, It is “So much disrespect for the lives lost.”
@Jayjaie, said “It’s not a joke at all… bad/evil et al. It’s insensitivity of the highest order. He holds the highest office in the land, is incapable of protecting its citizenry and thinks it’s funny?
@larrygramms said, “Imagine, from a President. I already gave up hope on this country
@bambie_dbm said “The man needs to get mercy
@esanharrisphotography said, “so sad
@Mariamolafuyi, the joke has a “Very bad taste.”
@stonkod wrote, “This man is just tall for nothing, no sense at all.”
@dd_1881Does said, “He has speech impediment? All I could hear is some mumbo jumbo.”
@orbanmediaOr said, “Maybe he is accusing him of sponsoring them..all of them are kuku the same thing.”
@Amydelphie described the President as an “Unserious man.”
@ene_onazi5178 said, God punish him…useless man
@cchukkyyMaking said, “Mockery of the Dead.”

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
