After Tinubu's 'letter bomb', Buhari meets Oyegun
23/02/2018
- 5
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari met with John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday afternoon over the crisis rocking the party.
We had reported a scathing letter written to Odigie-Oyegun by Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos.
Tinubu accused the chairman of sabotaging the reconciliation assignment given to him by the president.
Odigie-Oyegun arrived the presidential villa at 3pm and left 50 minutes later after meeting with Buhari.
He did not speak to the media, walking briskly away as soon as he saw journalists approaching him.
