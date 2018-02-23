Home | News | General | Airtel APN ★ how to install it?

Do you want to set up your Airtel APN settings properly? Before you start looking for the 4G Airtel Internet settings or APN settings, it's necessary to check out the GPRS Airtel setting!

GPRS and Airtel APN configuration – why it`s so important?

GPRS is defined as the general packet of radio service. Therefore, it enables you have access to information spreading between network and mobile device. That's why it's so important to get you the right GPRS configuration. It`s needed to get the full access to the 2/3/4G phones capabilities. It`s necessary for various applications!

Airtel GPRS is needed to provide you with an access to Airtel APN settings. It enables you the access such functions, like MMS, SMS and internet data. Therefore, if you want to get the APN data, then you will need to install your GPRS services. The operator should send you the configuration for your GPRS system right after installing the SIM card.

Nevertheless, if it did not happen, then you will need to do it manually. Simply send “MO” to 54321. Remember that installing GPRS will enable you have access to the Airtel APN code.

Do not forget that Airtel also charge some money for using GPRS. It usually depends on the data plan you have chosen.

Airtel APN configuration

How to get your APN services to work properly? First, you will need to open your mobile network menu. After that, you will get to the access point names (or just APN). You will need to create a new APN. Take a look at the APN setting below to set up your APN!

If everything is done right, then you will get your full access to Airtel APN. Do not forget that APN will not work without GPRS proper configuration! If your APN does not work, check the configuration settings again to find the mistake and correct it!

