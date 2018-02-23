Home | News | General | 9mobile (Etisalat) data plans and their subscription codes

Even though Etisalat Nigeria no longer exists, some people are still wondering how to subscribe on Etisalat data plan. First you need to know that Etisalat is now 9mobile. Get all 9mobile Nigeria (Etisalat’s replacement) data plans and their subscription codes here!

9mobile data bundle

There are a lot of 9mobile data bundles to choose from, but do not worry, we will tell you how you can subscribe to all of them. Here what you need to know:

The first tariff gives you 2 GB of data in the evening (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and on the weekends for 30 days for ₦1,000. To subscribe, dial *229*3*12#.

The second tariff gives you 5 GB of data in the evening (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and on the weekends for 30 days for ₦2,000. As a bonus, you get 100 MB for WhatsApp 24/7. To subscribe, dial *229*3*13#.

To get 1 GB for 30 days for ₦1,000, dial *229*2*7#.

To get 1.5 GB for 30 days for ₦1,200, dial *229*2*25# or send ‘AND11’ to 229.

To get 2.5 GB for 30 days for ₦2,000, dial *229*2*8# or send ‘AND2’ to 229.

To get 4 GB for 30 days for ₦3,000, dial *229*2*35#.

To get 5.5 GB for 30 days for ₦4,000, dial *229*2*36#.

To get 11.5 GB for 30 days for ₦8,000, dial *229*2*5# or send ‘MB6’ to 229.

To get 15 GB for 30 days for ₦10,000, dial *229*4*1# or send ‘SM1’ to 229.

To get 27.5 GB for 30 days for ₦18,000, dial *229*4*3# or send ‘SM3’ to 229.

There is also a 9mobile night plan that gives you 1 GB for one day, which you can use between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. It costs ₦200, and you can subscribe to it by dialling *229*3*11#.

You thought we were done? Well, think again! There is a whole lot to come. Apart from your regular bundles, you can also get a time-specific plan. Here is what we mean by that:

To get 10 MB that will last for 24 hours for ₦50, dial *229*3*8# or send ‘MI3’ to 229.

To get 40 MB that will last for 24 hours for ₦100, dial *229*3*1# or send ‘MI1’ to 229.

To get 150 MB for 7 days for ₦200, dial *229*2*10# or send ‘LCD’ to 229.

To get 500 MB for 30 days for ₦500, dial *229*2*12# or send ‘LCD2’ to 229.

To get 30 GB for 90 days for ₦27,500, dial *229*5*1# or send ‘4M’ to 229.

To get 60 GB for 120 days for ₦55,000, dial *229*5*2# or send ‘6M’ to 229.

To get 100 GB for 30 days for ₦84,992, dial *229*4*5# or send ‘SM5’ to 229.

To get 120 GB for 365 days for ₦110,000, dial *229*5*3# or send ‘12M’ to 220.

To get 1 GB to use on the weekends for ₦500, dial *5995*2#.

9mobile data plan

If you want to get a monthly data plan and enjoy phone calls for just 20 kobo/second, here are the options you can choose from:

To get 500 MB for ₦500, dial *229*2*11# or send ‘smarta’ to 8183.

To get 1 GB for ₦1,000, dial *229*2*22# or send ‘smartb’ to 8183.

To get 2.5 GB for ₦2,000, dial *229*2*44# or send ‘smartc’ to 8183.

To get 5 GB for ₦3,500, dial *229*2*33# or send ‘smartd’ to 8183.

To get 11.5 GB for ₦8,000, dial *229*2*55# or send ‘smarte’ to 8183.

9mobile smartpaks

You might be surprised, but we are not quite done yet. There are still some things you should know. For instance, 9mobile offers smartpaks that would be great for anybody. There are three types of packs to choose from.

Chat pak gives you unlimited access to the chat function of wechat, BBM and WhatsApp. Social me pak gives you unlimited access to the aforementioned chat apps, as well as to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Eskimi. Video pak grants you hours of uninterrupted video streaming. Now, the subscription codes depend on exact pak. Here is the full breakdown:

Daily chat pak costs ₦50, and you can get it by dialling *343*5*5#.

Weekly chat pak costs ₦150, and you can get it by dialling *343*5*6#.

Monthly chat pak costs ₦400, and you can get it by dialling *343*5*7#.

Daily social pak costs ₦100, and you can get it by dialling *343*6*7#.

Weekly social pak costs ₦300, and you can get it by dialling *343*6*8#.

Monthly social pak costs ₦700, and you can get it by dialling *343*6*9#.

Two-hour video pak costs ₦400, and you can get it by dialling *229*3*5#.

Three-hour video pak + free streaming at night that lasts for 3 days costs ₦500, and you can get it by dialling *253*1#.

Seven-hour video pak + free streaming at night that lasts for 7 days costs ₦1,000, and you can get it by dialling *253*2#.

You can also get a special smart chat pak that will last you a week. It comes with the same features as the regular chat pak, unlimited access to Facebook Messenger (chat) and 1.5 GB of additional data. It costs ₦500, and you can get it by dialling *343*5*10#.

There is also a special smart social pak that will last you a week. It comes with the same features as the regular social pak, unlimited access to Kakao Talk and 2 GB of additional data. It costs ₦700, and you can get it by dialling *343*6*12#.

Now you know every single 9mobile data plan code there is!

