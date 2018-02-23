Home | News | General | JJ KSI net worth ☛ how did he earn that?

JJ KSI is one of the most popular YouTube personalities which you can see today. He made his name by playing computer games. Nevertheless, who knew that playing games could provide a lot of money? Starting his career as a FIFA player and commentator – he became rich and successful! What are JJ KSI net worth and life story? Find out below!

JJ KSI YouTube life

Olajide William Olatunji popularly known as – JJ KSI. This person rose to fame as one of the most popular YouTubers in the late 2010's. His most popular streaming series is connected with FIFA. He managed to reach 15,000,000 subscribers on YouTube. Moreover, he got his name on the scene as an actor.

He started his performing career in 2014 with his mini-series – “5 Aside”. After that, he made his debut in the series Laid in America 2016. He also launched a successful music career in 2015! JJ Ksi Lamborghini rocked the top charts of Africa.

KSI Net Worth

KSI worth is estimated at over $11 million. Where did he get so much money? JJ KSI was born in 1993. His first appearance on YouTube was in 2009. KSI is a great fan of video games, that`s why he started his YouTube channel with him playing FIFA. After three years of consisted game-playing, he reached over one million subscribers on his channel.

KSI managed to reach over two million people a year after he got one million subscribers, year after year, the number of his fans has been becoming bigger and bigger. Today, he owns one of the top 100 channels on YouTube channels with most numbers of subscribers.

JJ KSI YouTube channel provides him the most money. He commercialized his channel through advertisement on YouTube. The more popular video – the greater it's financial potential.

His average clip gathers around 5 million views, it`s estimated that his YouTube channel brought to him about $4.5 million. JJ KSI video channel has gained more than 5 billion views in total,

JJ KSI also makes his money on Rap. He started his rap career in 2011. His first single that appeared in the on internet was Heskey Time. The clip on this rap song was a collaborative project with his fellow YouTuber – Randolph. Therefore, his first single provided a career for KSI which eventually helped him to sign a contract with Island Records. JJ KSI Lamborghini was the first single on the big stage! His single reached several top charts in the UK. His first single earned him about $700,000!

JJ KSI first studio album Keep Up provided him a new wave of popularity in US, UK, Canada and New Zealand. His debut album climbed in ranks to UK Albums Charts. It provided him additional millions of dollars to his net worth.

The major label release provided a significant amount of income for JJ KSI. He managed to work on different single throughout his YouTube career. These singles included MAC-10 Flow, Christian Bale, No Sleep, and Sweaty Goals. In all of these projects, he participated as a feature artiste. Of course, it was not for free. All these projects helped him to earn about $5.7 million!

His rap career provided him a significant amount of money. It's estimated that he earned about %50 of his net worth out of singing. The sky rocked music career launched a chain reaction for his YouTube videos.

KSI acting debut

After five years of his success in music videos, JJ KSI decided to make his debut in an acting career. His first role was in 5 Aside mini-series. He was one of the lead characters in the series and starred together with Ceallach Spellman, Keith Duffy, Michael Nardone, Paul Sculfor. Nonetheless, these series earned him just a few thousand dollars.

He waited a few more years to get filmed in a movie. His first debut in the movie was in “Laid in America.” This film was directed and written by Sam Milman and Peter Vass. It revolved a story about two friends who were kidnapped while they tried to get laid on their last night in the USA.

The movie reviews were primarily negative. Nonetheless, it earned KSI extra few million dollars to his high fortune. It also opened him a path to the number of TV programmes, like Backchat, Project YouTube and YouTuber react.

JJ KSI new house and cars

JJ KSI is a happy owner of a three-bedroom penthouse apartment located in Olympic Park Area of London. The monthly rent for this magnificent penthouse is $5000. He is also an owner of two fantastic vehicles – Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche. He was also mentioned in numbers of charity events! In December 2016, he gave away $10,000 to YouTube charity event.

JJ KSI earns a lot of money from his YouTube video blogger career. It provided him a significant growth not only as a YouTuber but also as an actor and singer.

