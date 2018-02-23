Home | News | General | Sagay is stepping on many toes in defending my administration - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 23, said that the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, in defending his administration robustly is stepping on many toes in the process.

NAIJ.com gathered that the president while speaking at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving a delegation of Itsekiri led by the Olu of Warri, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli, described Sagay as a man of conviction whom, he emphasised, was doing an exceptional job.

President Buhari in a statement by his spokesman Femi Adesina, commended Itsekiri people for producing men of strong convictions like Sagay.

He said: ‘‘Thanks for producing a man like Prof. Itse Sagay, who is defending us robustly and stepping on many toes in the process. If he’s not a man of conviction, he couldn’t have done that.

‘‘What he is doing is exceptional. Despite coming from a minority area, he’s showing overwhelming influence at the centre.

‘‘Prof, I never had the opportunity to thank you personally for all you’re doing. Thank you very much.’’

He reassured the people of Niger Delta that his administration would continue to support rapid development in the region by consolidating on all ongoing projects and pledged that his administration would continue to initiate new developmental projects to create more economic opportunities and jobs for the people.

The president reiterated his administration's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the Niger Delta for economic and social activities to thrive.

According to him, developing the region remains a priority for his administration, adding that under his watch every region in the country will witness increased investments in critical infrastructure.

The president appealed to the people of Niger Delta to complement ongoing efforts by the federal government to bring more development in the region by maintaining peace, security and harmony.

Buhari promised to look into some of the concerns raised by the delegation including the dredging of Escravos bar for Warri and Koko ports, the gas revolution industrial park and EPZ project in Ogidigben.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Prof. Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean out the cabals in his government as they are not helpful to anyone and have no business in presidency.

Sagay made this statement at the 27th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology Minna with the title; Nigeria: The Travails of An Animal Kingdom, on Wednesday, January 31.

Guardian reports that Sagay however declined to mention the names of the cabals saying: “They are not helpful to the government, everybody is complaining about them.”

