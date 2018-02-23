Home | News | General | Parents of Dapchi schoolgirls say 105 students still missing, seek audience with governor

- Parents of students of secondary school in Yobe state attacked by Boko Haram insurgents said 105 school girls are still missing

- The parents said they would seek an appointment with the state governor whom they believed has been misinformed that there was no abduction

- A support group has since been set up for parents of missing girls

Parents of students of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state, attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, February 19, said 105 names of schoolgirls still missing have been recorded so far.

In an interview with AFP, the parents claimed that a support group has been established for parents of the missing girls.

Bashir Manzo, the chairman of the newly created group, whose sixteen year old daughter is missing said the group has compiled names of missing girls.

Manzo said: “Our first step was to compile a comprehensive list of all the missing girls. So far, we have compiled the names of 105."

The spokesman of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam had earlier claimed that some of the abducted girls were rescued.

However, Governor Gaidam on Thursday faulted the claim allegedly by the Nigerian army that any girls were rescued and went further to question if there had been any abduction at all.

As speculations continue on whether the girls were abducted or not, Manzo said the governor must have been given a wrong information as 105 girls remain unaccounted for.

He said: “We believe he was misinformed. The school authorities from the beginning denied and kept denying that our daughters were taken.

“We will see the governor and seek his help, as well as anyone who matters that can in one way or another assist in ensuring the freedom of our girls.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 23, described the abduction of the schoolgirls as a national disaster.

The president apologised for the unfortunate incident and promised to send more troops and aircraft to aid the security agencies in rescuing the missing girls.

