Nothing can stop me from expressing my opinion - Shehu Sani reacts to El-Rufai’s suit

Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district on Friday, February 23, reacted to legal action taken against him by Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

According to Premium Times, the Kaduna lawmaker said he cannot be intimated by such move as he has ‘endured’ and ‘overcame’ several of such actions by the governor.

El-Rufai is seeking a N2 billion sanction from the lawmaker for four charges, one of which is defamation of character.

NAIJ.com gathered that Sani in a statement by his Special Adviser (Political) on Friday, said nothing can stop him from expressing his opinion.

The statement reads: “The attention of the distinguished Senator Shehu Sani has been drawn to a report that the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, has filed a civil defamation suit in the Kaduna State High court demanding N2 billion.

“The distinguished senator is yet to be served but our team of lawyers are ready and well prepared.

“The distinguished senator wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that nothing and absolutely nothing can stop him from expressing his opinion on either Kaduna State or national issues.”

“The distinguished senator is a dogged fighter who has been through many courts and even prisons in his life of struggle and can never be stopped or intimidated to silence by any means.

“Those who are allergic to heat should not be in the kitchen. The distinguished senator will never falter or waiver in speaking truth to power whether at local or national level.

“The senator will continue to beam the light in the dark and grey areas of our democracy. Those who are irritated by the truth simply need to get a cotton bud.

“Those who voluntarily offer themselves for public service have also chosen to offer themselves for public scrutiny.

“The distinguished senator has in the last two years endured and overcame sponsored violence and campaign of calumny by the aides of the state governor and will overcome this.”

In a previous report by NAIJ.com, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, filed a defamation suit against Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna central senatorial district. .

The governor, in a suit he personally filed at the state High Court is asking the court to order the senator to pay him the sum of N2 Billion for allegedly defaming him in the media.

The senator had allegedly called the governor a 'drunk', a 'loose canon' and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.

