APC crisis: Hours after meeting President Buhari, Oyegun acknowledges Tinubu's letter

NAIJ.com has stumbled on a letter personally signed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Chief Odigie-Oyegun acknowledging Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's letter to him.

Tinubu had accused the national chairman of sabotaging his efforts at reconciling aggrieved party members in a letter leaked to the media.

The letter titled 'Action and conduct weakening the party from within,' condemned the recently inaugurated party officials in the Kogi state chapter of the APC.

“Disappointment greeted me when I discovered that you had swiftly acted in contravention of the spirit of our discussions. Instead of being a bulwark of support as promised, you positioned yourself in active opposition to the goal of resuscitating the progressive and democratic nature of APC,” Tinubu wrote.

The national chairman's acknowledgement dated Thursday, February 23, was copied to the President, Vice President, Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives.

The letter came after Chief Odigie-Oyegun met with President Muhammadu Buhari earlier today.

See the letter below:

The letter was personally signed by Chief Odigie-Oyegun

Meanwhile, the entire members of the Adamawa state House of Assembly on Thursday, February 22, passed a vote of confidence on the APC national executive led by Chief Odigie-Oyegun.

Led by its speaker, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Mijinyawa, on a visit to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat in Abuja, the Adamawa lawmakers particularly hailed the leadership style of the APC national chairman.

Mijinyawa said: “It is a great pleasure for us members of the Adamawa State House of Assembly to be in your midst to deliver our solidarity message. There is a tendency to have divisions and criticisms amongst ourselves at this crucial time. But most of the criticisms are not constructive and they hold no weight.

“That is why today we are here to register and show our appreciation and support to our state executive, the governor of Adamawa state and the national executive of our great party led by our national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.”

