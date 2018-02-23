Home | News | General | Cloudy skies to prevail over major Nigeria cities on Saturday, February 24

- Central states of Nigeria are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning conditions

- NiMet predicts southern states would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities

- There will also be localised thunderstorms over Makurdi, Lokoja, Jos, Lafia, Bida and Yelwa

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning conditions over the central states of the country on Saturday morning, February 24 with chances of localised thunderstorms over Lokoja and Abuja.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 34 and 17 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

It explained that there would be prospects of localised thunderstorm over Makurdi, Lokoja, Jos, Lafia, Bida and Yelwa in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency further predicted that the Southern states would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities with prospects of localised thunderstorm over Abeokuta, Shaki, Oshogbo, Ado-Ekiti and Ilorin in the afternoon and evening period.

It also predicted morning showers over Port Harcourt, Warri and Ijebu-Ode.

According to NiMET, there will be and afternoon isolated thunderstorms over the South-East coast with day and night time temperatures in the range of 32 to 35 and 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

It said that Northern states would experience partly cloudy conditions with possibilities of isolated thunderstorm over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi and Gusau later in the day.

“The North-Eastern area is expected to be sunny throughout the day with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 41 and 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

“Continuous influx of moisture into the country is expected to make some parts of the country viable for thunderstorm activities from the coast to parts of the extreme north,’’ it said.

Nimet said that this would be,‘’especially the north western region in the next 24 hours.”



