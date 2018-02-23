Home | News | General | A day ARO Foundation fetes with handicapped children

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

It was a day to remember for hundreds of less privileged members of the society as the Aham Rochas Foundation (ARO) took to the hospitals and schools to felicitates with them recently.

At the Nisa Premier Hospital, Jabi, Abuja, the foundation visited the children’s ward, with gifts items such as biscuits, candies and a host of others.

Adeola Adewunmi, Project Manager, One Home One World Project of the foundation said the non-profit organization chose to embark on visitation to sick and vulnerable children as part of its thematic focus of spreading love at all times.

According to her, the foundation’s “One Home One World Project is reaching out to less privileged brothers and sisters in the society. The love trip we embarked upon in the past three days was to see children in hospitals, orphanages as well as children in IDP camps. We shared love and kindness and valentine gifts to these children. We also reached out to sick children in the society, spreading love to them.”

Adewunmi said under the foundation’s emergency education program, scores of vulnerable children have been given the right to education despite the glaring difficulties they faced.

She added: “We have about 200 children at the Karmajiji IDP camp here in the Federal Capital Territory. We set up a school for them teaching them Mathematics, English language, Basic Science and Computer Science. We’ve been doing this for six months now.”

We also have the female entrepreneurial programme where we empower women with basic skills to promote self reliance. We also have the peace campaign initiative where we spread the message of peace and harmony, encouraging the youths and everyone out there to hold on to peace.

The foundation was also at the Abuja School of the Handicapped, Kuje where after it listened to the peculiar challenges of the students and promised to return at a later date in continuation of its humanitarian and selfless service to humanity.

