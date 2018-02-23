Home | News | General | Bayern Youth Cup Tournament holds in Lagos this Saturday

The final zonal tournament of the ongoing FC Bayern Youth cup is scheduled to hold in Lagos this weekend at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.

Bayern Youth Cup Tournament

According to StarTimes Nigeria, the official sponsor of the tournament, 8 teams will compete for the Lagos namely Bethel Fc, Mission Soccer Academy, Ablaze Academy, Lekki Junior Striker, The Future Academy, Esperanza FC, Leo Football Academy and Young Stars all battling for the top spot.

The StarTimes FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria 2018, a tournament for the U16 boys commenced in January with games played in all 6 geo-political zones of the country. This is the first edition of the tournament in Africa which will have the best 10 players being selected to play at the world finals in Germany.

Commenting on this development, Qasim Elegbede, the Brand and Marketing Director at StarTimes said that “This marks the completion of the zonal tournament and winners here will proceed to Abuja to battle it out for in the National Finals on March 10th where a winner will emerge.”

He added that “The winner from the Finals in Abuja will proceed to Germany to represent Nigeria in the world champions competition.”

So far, over 50 games and 150+ goals have been recorded with 320 players from across 6 states taking part in the competition.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...