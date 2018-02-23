Home | News | General | Gas explosion kills three in Abuja

By Henry Umoru

TRAGEDY struck yesterday in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital, Abuja, following gas explosion which left three persons killed and others with degrees of injuries.

It was gathered that those who died in the unfortunate disaster were the gas attendants and the customer.

The Gas explosion incident, is coming barely three days after the death of three pupils died from suspected food poisoning, in Kubwa 11 Local Education Authority (LEA ) primary school in Bwari Area Council.

According to a source, the deceased, Naima Yahaya,14, primary five; Yahaya Garba,14, primary four, and another (name not given) allegedly lost their lives after the consumption of biscuits that were shared by an undisclosed birthday celebrant, on Tuesday.

Aside the 3 pupils that lost their lives, two others were hospitalised from school in circumstances that are still under investigation from relevant authorities including the Nigerian Police Force and the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT.

On yesterday’s gas incident, an eye witness, Miss Victoria Martins said, “the incident happened at about 9 am on Friday , when a boy, an apprentice of a welder brought their cylinder to refill, there were four persons in the gas shop, the wife and three apprentices. When the boy came to refill the gas, two of the gas attendants came to attend to him, as they were trying to refill the gas, there was an error as the attendants tried to figure out the fault, the gas cylinder exploded and blasted them into shreds with limbs scattered all over the place”.

According to her, the wife of the owner of the shop and one of the apprentices escaped death by whiskers and an apprentice of the neighbour who sells phones and accessories was injured were rushed to the hospital at Diamond Crest for treatment.

