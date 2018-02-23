Home | News | General | 2019: Sanusi, Ooni, Dein, others for Southern, Northern Young Leaders’ Conference

Iruoma Kelechi

Event to hold in Enugu, Kano

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikechukwu would be among those attending the Southern and Northern Young Leaders’ Conference.

The forum is being convened by the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) in order to deliberate on the need to include young people in the processes leading to 2019 general election.

It would also serve as an avenue to reawaken the consciousness of young leaders on how best to make alignments that would guarantee a better representation in Nigeria’s political configuration.

Titled: Political and Economic Consciousness, the organisers said the timing of the gathering is very auspicious considering the growing calls from someone like former President Olusegun Obasanjo for a movement that would bring about a paradigm shift in leadership.

It is scheduled to hold in Enugu and Kano on March 3, 2018 and March 10, 2018, respectively.

The forum would also serve as an avenue to deliberate on the non-inclusion of young people in the political process with a view to finding a solution.

A statement by the conveners said the event which would be attended by notable young leaders from different professional backgrounds, would have the presence of student union leaders from all parts of the country.

The statement reads: “The need to galvanize the political and socio-economical consciousness of young leaders across the country is long overdue. This has become more imperative given the unfortunate tide of political developments in our collective history as a people.

“One of the cardinal objectives of this both conferences is to primarily create an avenue where young Nigerian Political leaders will converge to intellectually brainstorm, evaluate and affirm their position on the current economic and political realities in Nigeria, with a view to fashioning out a strategic plan.

”The Southern/Northern Young Leaders Conference would serve as a conglomerate of collective reasoning on the need for every eligible young Nigerian to be registered as a member of a political party to be determined at the end of the conference.’’

