Dapchi girls saga: Presidency to blame – PDP

…Urges FG to stop lying to Nigerians

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to hold the Presidency responsible for the abduction of schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State earlier in the week, saying the claim by government that Boko Haram insurgents had been degraded is a lie that must not be told again.

Dapchi schoolgirls during the headcount on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party on Friday blamed the worsening security situation in the country on the “False” claims by government that it had succeeded in winning the fight against the dreaded Boko Haram sects.

“The Buhari Presidency has put Nigerians at risk by deceiving the people and issuing false performance indices suggesting that insurgents have been completely routed out, a situation which made our unsuspecting citizens trust a lie and dropped their guards in the face of real threats and danger.

The statement reads:

“Without doubt, if the incompetent All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government had not dished out lies to the people in a bid to score cheap political points for its ill-fated 2019 re-election bid, more precautionary measures would have been adopted by the affected communities to ensure adequate protection,” the statement read in part.

The party also berated the Buhari-led government for what it called an attempt to suppress information on the Dapchi saga, adding that the development rendered rescue mission difficult, thus compounding the woes of the families of the missing girls.

“The PDP decries as iniquitous, the efforts by APC-controlled federal authorities to suppress information on the abduction, leading to conflicting reports and frustrating of rescue mission, just because they seek to hide the failures of the presidency in ensuring the safety of Nigerians, particularly in the north.

“We were shocked that in their proclivity to deceive, the authorities earlier informed Nigerians that some of the girls have been recovered only for the news to turn out to be false.

“While President Buhari has not uttered any word of assurance, government’s visiting team headed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed only had a whistle stop at the Dapchi school and made no effort to interface or even commiserate with community leaders and parents of the abducted girls, while completely shutting out the media.

“It is painful that Nigerians are faced today with a government that has been heavy on propaganda and issuing of false statistics, while playing down on several atrocities committed against defenseless citizens,” it added

