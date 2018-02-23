Home | News | General | El-Rufai Slams N2bn Defamation Suit on Senator Shehu Sani

Ben Agande, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El Rufai has slammed N2billion naira suit at the Kaduna state high court against Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central over alleged defamation of character.

The suit filed by the governor represents deterioration in the worsening crisis between key gladiators in the All Progressive Congress in the state.

Governor El-Rufai in the suit seeks compensation for the injury he allegedly suffered as a result of “the malicious statements” made by Senator Sani through the mass media to humiliate him and defame his integrity by calling him a drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Among other reliefs, Governor El-Rufai is seeking a declaration that the derogatory remarks made against him by Senator Sani are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

Counsel to Governor El-Rufai, AbdulHakeem Mustapha, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, told journalists at the court premises that each of the four actions attract the sum of N500 million.

He also dismissed insinuations that the governor by virtue of his position does not have the constitutional right to sue any citizen.

