FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/02/2018 15:35:00
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was Friday charged by the Football Association over his wearing of a yellow ribbon in support of jailed Catalan independence leaders.

Guardiola

The FA said in a statement that the symbol worn by the former Barcelona boss on his jacket was in breach of its kit and advertising regulations.

Guardiola, whose side face Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday, has until 1800 GMT on March 5 to respond to the charge.

