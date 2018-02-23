Home | News | General | Okowa salutes Uvwie monarch on 10th coronation anniversary

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa on friday congratulated, HRM Emmanuel Sideso (JP), OON, Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom on the 10th anniversary of his ascension to the ancient throne.

Okowa in a statement in Asaba, friday signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, commended the monarch for making Uvwie kingdom peaceful and investor-friendly since he ascended the throne of his forefathers ten years ago.

Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso (JP), Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom (left) being congratulated by Professor Akii Ibhadodeh, the Vice Chancellor of FUPRE

The Governor noted that His Majesty’s ascension to the throne has brought lasting peace to the once troubled Uvwie kingdom.

“Uvwie Kingdom has metamorphosed from a once troubled kingdom to a peaceful and investor-friendly kingdom since His Royal Majesty ascended the throne ten years ago. His Majesty has worked so hard with his Council of Chiefs and the youths to maintain peace in the kingdom and I have no doubt that the Uvwie of today is positioned to be the commercial nerve centre of Delta State.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I warmly felicitate with HRM Emmanuel Sideso (JP), OON, Abe I, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom on his 10th coronation anniversary.

The Governor joins the people of Uvwie Kingdom in celebrating His Royal Majesty with good health, wisdom and strength to continue reign in Uvwie Kingdom.

Continuing; “As a bastion of culture and tradition, Umogu, has played significant role in the promotion of harmony among Uvwie people and their neighbours.

The Governor thanked the people of Uvwie for reposing confidence on the monarch as well as giving him the needed support and cooperation in the past ten years on the throne.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the traditional affairs of your kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear Delta State,” the Governor said.

