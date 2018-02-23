Home | News | General | Kogi Govt, Commissioner of Police warned not to arrest Assembly members

Media Blogger and an opposition voice in Kogi, Comrade Usman Okai Austin has said that the paid advertisement in the national daily endorsed ‎by some members of Kogi state House of Assembly and federal lawmakers rejecting the establishment of cattle colonies were the true position of the people of the area

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Comrade Okai made this position known Friday on the backdrop ‎of the invitation of seven Kogi State lawmakers, who were present at the stakeholders forum convened in Abuja by Senator Atai Aidoko Ali, by the commissioner of police.

He said the stakeholders meeting was convened after series of appeal BY the people of Kogi East to its elected representatives to nip in the bud the spread of likely communal crises in Benue and other parts of the country occasioned by the anti grazing bill.

Comrade Okai, reminded the state government that the position ‎of the state law makers was not meant to confront the policies and programs but it behoves on them to rise up to the occasion to ensure amicable resolution.

‎Okai stated the position of the state government that warranted the invitation of the police of the state lawmakers will not augur well for the development of the state, as the relationship between the herdsmen and the people of the area was legendary devoid of obvious confrontation with internal resolution mechanism.

‎The social crusader advised the state government to develop capacity and ability to absorb and withstand contrary opinion as that is the beauty of democracy that there is no where in this world were everybody will be on the side of government especially on the unpopular policies and programs on the invitation of the state law makers by State Commissioner of Police described as a mere joke taken too far described the government of always overheating the polity by creating unnecessary misgivings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...