Home | News | General | PDP: Lagos local chapters banned from holding unapproved meetings

- Local government chapters of PDP has been banned from holding meetings without the approval of the state secretariat

- The PDP said the ban became necessary after “some unrecognized people” held parallel local government meetings in Amuwo Odofin area

- PDP also urged members to shun acts that could undermine the peace in the party ahead of the general election in 2019

The Lagos state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has banned its local government chapters from holding meetings without the approval of the state secretariat.

The chairman, Mr Moshood Salvador, announced the ban on Friday in Lagos, while addressing party members after a meeting with the elders caucus.

According to him, the ban became necessary after “some unrecognized people” held parallel local government meetings in Amuwo Odofin area of the state on Thursday.

“Such meetings by unrecognized persons can undermine the peace and stability of the PDP in the state,” he said.

READ ALSO: President Buhari calls El-Rufai the bulldozer

He said that the party would not hesitate to sanction any member or group of people out to cause discord among members.

“What happened in Amuwo Odofin yesterday was a shame. Some people impersonated local government executives in the area and were trying to create confusion.

“We have found that such persons are detractors out to undermine the peace in the PDP. We are not going to allow that.

“Henceforth, nobody should hold any local government executive meeting without the approval of the secretariat.

“The constitution has provisions for dealing with situations like this; we shall not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions against anyone found flouting our directive,” he said.

He urged members to shun acts that could undermine the peace in the party ahead of the general election in 2019, and advised groups in the party to respect the power sharing agreement in the interest of progress.

He called on members to begin aggressive mobilisation of members ahead of the general elections, and expressed confidence that PDP shall capture Lagos State.

Also speaking, the lone PDP member in the Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Dipo Olorunninwa, urged members to work in unison ahead of the election.

He said that the party would be the loser if members engaged in infighting, and stressed the need for unity so as to form a cohesive force.

The lawmaker said that election time was not a time for parties to have crises, and advised those not willing to give peace a chance to leave the PDP.

Sunday Olaifa, PDP chairman in Oshodi/Isolo Local Government, said that local government executive councils of the party had confidence in Salvador to move the party forward.

“On behalf of all local government party chairmen, I am expressing our confidence in our chairman to lead the party in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I call on all members of the PDP in the state to give him the necessary support to take the party to the promised land,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former works minister Adeseye Ogunlewe was among prominent party members that attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that some opposition political parties in Lagos state have said they are mobilising and restructuring to win and be fully represented in governance ahead of the 2019 general elections.

NAIJ.com gathered that the leaders of the parties told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, January 16, that voters were eager to have a true change in government.

However, Lagosians believe opposition parties are wasting their time.

What is working well and what needs improvement in Nigeria? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...