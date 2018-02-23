Home | News | General | Wole Soyinka, John Momoh, Jason Njoku, others for SMW Lagos 2018

The Social Media Week Lagos 2018 themed ‘Closer’ slated for the 26th to the 2nd March 2018 is set to showcase the wealth of Africa’s vast heritage at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event promises to be a time of insightful conversations, reflections and laudable impact as it aims at teaching brands how they can grow their businesses in Africa and the world over.

Noble Lareate, Playwriter and Poet, Prof Wole Soyika

The event will have an array of interactive sessions with Africa’s top names in Tech, Decor’, Food, Music and Film Production. Headlining this year’s opening summit are top veterans in various industries; Nigeria’s Noble Laureate Wole Soyinka, veteran broadcaster and founder of Channels TV – John Momoh, awarding actress and movie producer, Rita Dominic amongst others.

The opening event tagged ‘Future of Media’ will converge Africa’s most inspiring broadcasters, journalists, content creators and bloggers to share best practices and discuss what’s next on the continents media landscape. The day will open with a conversation with Channels Television’s Chairman John Momoh.

