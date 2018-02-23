Home | News | General | Adeteju Dosekun soars with ‘Event Concierge’
Adeteju Dosekun soars with ‘Event Concierge’



  • 23/02/2018 22:38:00
Created by event planning expert, Adeteju Dosekun; Event Concierge  offers a fresh perspective to the way events are planned, by providing quick solutions during the planning process with ease.

Adeteju Dosekun;

According to Adeteju, Event Concierge  was birthed after seeing how events turn out without an actual event planner on site. “Our goal is to expand to other cities in Nigeria and Africa once the brand is fully established in Lagos. We understand the essence of producing a beautiful and tasteful event, our team of experienced vendors are committed to this vision and only provide the best quality products and services”.

The user-friendly platform can be used by individuals, corporate organizations, government agencies and more for successful event planning from start to finish.

