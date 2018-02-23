Home | News | General | Oba Tejuoso joins class of octogenarians

By Oba Michael Soyebo

Monday, 19th of February 2018 will no doubt go down in the social radar and history of celebrity events in Abeokuta, Ogun’s capital city. The whole of Abeokuta stood still as one of Nigeria’s first class monarchs of international repute, the Osile of Oke-Ona, Abeokuta, Oba (Dr.) Adedapo Tejuoso clocked 80 in style. Trust the Tejuosos not to do things in half measure, particularly when the celebrant is the beloved patriarch of the Tejuoso dynasty.

The event was well attended by dignitaries from all walks of life who converged on The Marquee at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta. The heir apparent and first son of Oba Tejuoso, Senator Lanre Tejuoso said his father had been a good example to the children. Also present were billionaire Eleganza boss – Chief Razak Okoya, Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.

There were also goodwill messages from Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and many other prominent Nigerians. There were more than enough to munch and exotic wines flowed freely like water. The royal decor at the expansive marquee at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex can best be described as breathtaking.

The week-long event will be rounded off with a special praise night today, while a thanksgiving service is scheduled for Sunday. The birthday celebration which had many dignitaries from all walks of life include Ogun Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, who represented Governor Ibikunle Amosun, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ovation Magazine Publisher, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Senators Dino Melaye, Demola Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Iyalode Alaba Lawson. The royal fathers include Alake, Olowu, all of Egbaland, Deji of Akure, Osamawe of Ondo Kingdom as well as Oniwo of Iwo and others too numerous to mention.

