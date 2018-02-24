I'm sorry about the invasion of girls school in Yobe by Boko Haram - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is sorry about Monday’s invasion of the Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, by Boko Haram insurgents and their abduction of some students.

He calls the attack a national disaster.

“We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain,” Buhari said yesterday in a message to the parents and relations of the abducted students.

He said no effort would be spared to find the abductees and bring them back home.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the government would deal with the situation and forestall a repeat.

His words: “When I received the devastating news of the attack on the school and the fact that the local authorities could not account for all the students, I immediately dispatched a high-level delegation on a fact-finding visit to the town.

“I also instructed the security agencies to deploy in full and not spare any effort to ensure that all the girls are returned safely, and the attackers arrested and made to face justice.

“The entire country stands as one with the girls’ families, the government and the people of Yobe State. This is a national disaster. We are sorry that this could have happened and share your pain.

“We pray that our gallant armed forces will locate and safely return your missing family members.

“Our government is sending more troops and surveillance aircraft to keep an eye on all movements in the entire territory on a 24-hour basis, in the hope that all the missing girls will be found.”