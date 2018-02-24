Pastor Ashimolowo brings river of God to Ikorodu
Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo the founder and General Overseer of the Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC, will be visiting KICC Ikorodu church for a complete repentance, renewal and restoration programme with the theme ‘An evening at the river of God’ on the 1 st March, 2018.
