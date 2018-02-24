‘Buhari waiting for Nigerians to decide on 2019'

As governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, mounted pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 on Thursday night, Kogi State government said the President is waiting for Nigerians to decide on the matter.



This came as the governors expressed support for the party’s National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun. Speaking to State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President, Bello said the governors urged the President to stand for re-election in 2019.

His words: “The President is still consulting and he wants more Nigerians to speak before he can make up his mind. But I am very comfortable that Nigerians will speak loud. “We want him to contest because of the revival of the economy, job creation and making sure that average Nigerians are comfortable.

Based on these performances, we are urging Mr. President to please run in 2019. There is nothing more to that. “The governors themselves are very careful because Mr. President is incorruptible. If anyone does anything unwholesome, the person is going to face the consequences. We are extremely very careful “We want Mr. President to continue to lead the way so that we can follow in order for Nigerians to have dividends of democracy.” On the issues raised by the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in a letter to the President, Bello said APC governors had confidence in Oyegun.

He said: “The governors and majority of APC members have confidence in our National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun. We also believe in the President who appointed Bola Tinubu to reconcile some aggrieved members of our party. “However, one size fits all, will not do in all the states where some erring members need to be disciplined.” However, Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha told journalists that their meeting with the President centered on national issues.