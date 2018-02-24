Home | News | General | Uzodimma reveals why Igbo should produce president in 2023

Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, Hope Uzodinma in an interview with Vanguard, said the Igbo should produce president in 2023 because every political party has zoning as a cardinal principle.

Uzodinma noted that all politicians agreed to the principle of rotating the presidency from the north to the south and vice versa.

He said: ''Every political party has zoning as a cardinal principle. All politicians are therefore agreed to the principle of rotating the presidency from the north to the south and vice versa.

''Now, if you check your records, you will find that since this political dispensation, the north has the Presidency at least twice.

''The south has had also twice. In the south, the southwest produced President Obasanjo who ruled for eight years and the southsouth produced President Jonathan who ruled for six years.

''Now, the North is currently in power and is entitled to a second term which will end in 2023. After that the Presidency will naturally return to the south and when it does it certainly will come to southeast, because southwest and southsouth have already had their turn. So, I think this is a simple reality. And that is what informs my position.''

He added: ''It is supremely important because that will assure Ndigbo that the ugly events of the civil war have been truly put behind us.

''If by 2023, the Presidency returns to the South and by acts of omission or commission, it eludes Ndigbo, then that will only be a confirmation that Igbos have not truly been accepted into the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

''As you know, in 1998, former vice president Alex Ekwueme was coasting home with the PDP presidential ticket.

''It took a high level conspiracy to stop him. Many people believe that it was because he was Igbo and because of the stigma of the civil war.

''So, if in 2023 Igbos are stopped again, the simple conclusion will be that the rest of Nigeria do not welcome them as equal stakeholders in Project Nigeria.''

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that former governor of old Kaduna state and national chairman of Peoples Redemption Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa called for the zoning of the 2019 presidency to the Igbo.

Musa who made this known in an interview with Daily Sun said it has become necessary because the Igbo have been cheated for too long by denying them a shot at the presidency over the years.

The PRP national leader also alleged that Hausa and Yoruba should be held responsible for the political backwardness of the Igbo.

