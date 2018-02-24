Home | News | General | 2019: Buhari wants Nigerians to tell him if to re-contest - Gov reveals

- Governor Yahaya Bello has spoken concerning the second term plans of President Muhammadu Buhari

- The governor disclosed that while still consulting on the issue, the president is waiting to receive input from more Nigerians

- Bello however disclosed that the APC governors want the president to re-contest so he can revive the economy, create jobs and make sure Nigerians are comfortable

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari wants more Nigerians to speak, while he is still consulting, before deciding if to seek re-election in 2019, Vanguard reports.

The governor made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Thursday, February 23.

NAIJ.com gathers that Bello stated that the president disclosed the information to All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

He said: “The president is still consulting and he wants more Nigerians to speak before he can make up his mind. But I am very comfortable that Nigerians will speak loud."

The governor also highlighted reasons why the APC governors want Buhari to re-contest in 2019.

In his words: “We want him to contest because of the revival of the economy, job creation and making sure that average Nigerians are comfortable. Based on these performances, we are urging Mr President to please run in 2019. There is nothing more to that.

“The governors themselves are very careful because Mr President is incorruptible. If anyone does anything unwholesome, the person is going to face the consequences. We are extremely very careful

“We want Mr President to continue to lead the way so that we can follow in order for Nigerians to have dividends of democracy.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Governor Yahaya Bello announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will get more support and votes from Kogi state in 2019 as the state had already endorsed the president for a second term in office.

The governor made the statement while speaking with State House correspondents after observing Jumaat service at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He added that President Buhari would get more votes in Kogi state than in his home state, Katsina.

