Oyegun bows, agrees to back Tinubu's reconciliation move

- The APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun has promised to work with Tinubu's reconciliation move

- Tinubu had on Wednesday, February 21, accused Oyegun of sabotaging his reconciliation move

- This led to a meeting between President Buhari and Oyegun on Friday, February 23

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has promised to support the party's national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the reconciliation assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Daily Trust reports that Odigie-Oyegun, in an acknowledgement letter which he personally signed and addressed to Tinubu on Friday, February 23, expressed confidence in his ability to justify the trust President Buhari reposed on him.

NAIJ.com gathered that the two-paragraph letter titled: 'Re-Actions and Conduct Weakening the Party from within', read: I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018 for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace.

"Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peace making assignment Mr President has entrusted you with. It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr President. In you have my fullest support.

"Be assured, dear Asiwaju, of my highest regard now and always."

The letter, which was copied to President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, was issued after Chief Odigie-Oyegun met the president on Friday, February 23, at the presidential villa.

It could be recalled that Tinubu had accused the APC national chairman of undermining his assignment in a seven-page letter to Odigie-Oyegun on Wednesday, February 21, judging from the attitude to the request on status reports on state party chapters.

Tinubu was appointed by President Buhari to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence-building efforts in the APC.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, February 23, met behind closed doors with the embattled national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

It was reported that Odigie-Oyegun arrived the Presidential Vill at about 3pm and left at about 3.50pm.

