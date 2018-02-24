Home | News | General | Police parade pastor for killing pregnant mistress, two others to conceal love affair

- A pastor who killed his pregnant mistress was paraded on Friday, February 23, by the police in Rivers state

- The cleric was said to have killed the expectant mother and her friend as well as a nine-month-old baby belonging to her friend

- The relationship between the pastor and the mistress went sour when the mistress refused to abort the pregnancy which the pastor was responsible for

Police in Rivers state on Friday, February 23, paraded a pastor, Chidiebere Okoroafor, for allegedly killing his mistress, two church members as well as an unborn baby in cold blood, in Oyigbo area of the state.

It was reported that the incident took place on December 9, 2017, but was discovered four days after the deceased persons were declared missing.

The victims are: Ada Concila Ezeawa (25) Uloma Onweagba and her nine- month-old baby Christabel Joseph-Onweagba, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that the deputy commissioner of police, finance and administration, Cyril Okoro who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, February 23 during a briefing in Port Harcourt, said trouble began when the pastor’s alleged mistress, Concila Ezeawa, informed the pastor of her pregnancy following her alleged amorous relationship with the man of God, which did not go down well with him.

READ ALSO: Buhari reacts to the Boko Haram abduction of schoolgirls in Yobe state

Pastor Okoroafor, who is the founder of Altar of Solution Church, Izuoma in Afam Oyigbo local government area of the state, reportedly urged the girl to abort the pregnancy which she bluntly refused.

The deceased was reported to have informed Onweagba for her intervention so as to convince the pastor to allow her keep the pregnancy.

It was learnt that trio (Okoroafor, Ezeawa and Onweagba), agreed to meet somewhere to discuss the pregnancy issue, but it was unknown to the two women that the pastor gave them two different meeting points and at different times. He was said to have met with his mistress at a junction, while he asked the other woman to wait for them at a different point.

The suspect was said to that strangled his pregnant mistress to death in an uncompleted building and abandoned her remains there, after which he joined unsuspecting Onweagba who was still waiting.

According to Okoro, the pastor murdered Onweagba with her nine months old baby strapped to her back.

Okoro said: “The pastor killed his mistress by luring and strangulating her in an uncompleted building in order to cover up his deed, after he has committed this evil act, he now joined his late mistress' friend at Afam road where they took a tricycle to Afam roundabout before taking a motorcycle to an isolated farm on Igberu road where he gruesomely murdered her with her nine months old baby strapped to her back.

”According to the autopsy report, the nine months old baby was killed as a result of suffocation which was caused as result of wrapper used in carrying the baby."

Pastor Okoroafor was reported to have murdered his pregnant mistress and two others. (Photo credit: The Nation)

When he was being paraded on Friday, February 23, the pastor said: “I am sorry, I ask for forgiveness from my family, let the family of the people I killed also forgive me, let the world forgive me, it is the devils work.”

Okoro said the crime was able to be uncovered because the two women had already told their neighbours where they were going on that day. The neighbours lodged complaints of disappearance at the Afam divisional headquarters two days after they were missing.

Okoro added: ”After preliminary investigation and search by the police with members of the community, the decomposing corpse of Uluoma and a nine month-old-baby indentified as Joseph were discovered in a bush located along Afam Igberu road on 13th of December 2017.

”Their corpses were evacuated and deposited at the mortuary, after more investigation. Six days after the recovery of Uluoma and the baby, the decomposing corpse of the mother of the baby, Ezeawa was recovered in an uncompleted building at Izuoma community in Oyigbo LGA and subsequently taken to the mortuary."

According to Okoro, the suspect would be arraigned in court soon.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a youth pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Akolade Arowolo, was sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of his banker wife, Titilayo.

Prosecutors were able to present compelling evidence that led to the conviction of Arowolo and his sentencing by Justice Lateefat Okunu of the Ikeja igh Court, he was handed a death sentence.

Who is the most influential Nigerian pastor? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...