Tithe: God’s judgement awaits pastors feeding fat on vulnerable members – Tunde Bakare (VIDEO)

Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has spoken up on the payment of tithe by Christians being kicked against by media personality, Daddy Freeze.

He declared that no Christian should feel compelled to pay tithe as it is not compulsory.

Recall that the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye had informed Christians of the dangers attached to none compliance to the payment of tithe.

But speaking with BBC Yoruba, Bakare stated that God will judge any church where the pastor keeps growing fat and their members lean.

“Tithing is not compulsory. No one should feel compelled to pay, no one is holding a gun to their head.

“Churches where pastors are becoming fat and the members are growing lean, God will judge them,” he said.