Home | News | General | Tithe: God’s judgement awaits pastors feeding fat on vulnerable members – Tunde Bakare (VIDEO)
Tithe: God’s judgement awaits pastors feeding fat on vulnerable members – Tunde Bakare (VIDEO)
- 24/02/2018 08:42:00
- 4
- 0
Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has spoken up on the payment of tithe by Christians being kicked against by media personality, Daddy Freeze.
He declared that no Christian should feel compelled to pay tithe as it is not compulsory.
Recall that the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Adeboye had informed Christians of the dangers attached to none compliance to the payment of tithe.
But speaking with BBC Yoruba, Bakare stated that God will judge any church where the pastor keeps growing fat and their members lean.
“Tithing is not compulsory. No one should feel compelled to pay, no one is holding a gun to their head.
“Churches where pastors are becoming fat and the members are growing lean, God will judge them,” he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 82 of 82