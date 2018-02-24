El-Rufai files N2bn defamation suit against Shehu Sani
- 24/02/2018 08:29:00
- 5
- 0
Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has filed a N2 billion suit against Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna central senatorial district.
The governor personally filed the suit at the Kaduna state high court on Friday.
He sought reliefs for alleged injuries suffered as a result of “malicious statements” made by Sani.
El-Rufai said defamed him by referring to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.
The governor said the “derogatory remarks” made against him are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.
Speaking to reporters after filing the suit, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, counsel to el-Rufai, dismissed insinuations that the governor, by virtue of his position, does not have the constitutional right to sue any citizen.
Sani, who belongs to the APC faction known as “APC Akida” (true APC), has been having a running battle with the governor since 2015.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 82 of 82