Yobe schoolgirl abduction: 15-year-old pupil narrates her dramatic escape

- A 15-year-old schoolgirl that escaped being captured by Boko Haram terrorists, has narrated the event of that fateful day

- Amina Mallam Usman who was almost captured by the insurgents, attributed her escape to the grace of God

- She said when she was being chased, one of the insurgents got her hijab, but she quickly removed it and left him with it and ran away

One of the Yobe schoolgirls that escaped being captured by Boko Haram insurgents when her school, Government Girls Science and Technical College, was stormed by the terrorists, has recalled the event of that fateful day, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Amina Mallam Usman, who is only 15-year old displayed courage and fighting spirit on Monday, February 19, during the invasion by the insurgents.

Amina said that the grace of God was responsible for her escape on that fateful day, praying that God protects her friends and mates and guide them back home.

She said: “When Boko Haram came to our school, we thought they were soldiers because they dressed like soldiers.

“We ran, and then one of them called us. One of them asked me to come to the car. I got close to the car, and then one of them started laughing at me. I moved closer to them, thinking they were soldiers.

“I soon realized that they were not soldiers. As I made to run away, one of them tried to grab me. I dodged him but he got my hijab. I quickly removed my hijab and left him with it and ran away. I thought I was dead.

“They entered our hostel again, but some of us ran into the bush. I ran up to five kilometres and hid in one Fulani settlement called Miligia."

Amina who said she felt like the angels should take her soul the moment she realised that the men were Boko Haram terrorists, said that there were up to 50 that were in the captors' vehicles.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that one of the schoolgirls that recently escaped Boko Haram attack on Dapchi town of Yobe state, Aishatu Abdullahi, said it was not all of the students that were so lucky.

Aishatu who claimed the terrorists came in three trucks said many of her classmates were still in captivity. She also claimed that among those who escaped were their school principal, the vice principal and some teachers.

She said: “My name is Aishatu Abdullahi. I am a Senior Secondary (SS) student of GGSS Dapchi. I was in the school when the Boko Haram insurgents came at exactly the time we were preparing to break our usual Monday fast. They were shooting guns and everyone was confused; then we started running helter skelter. We saw some people pushing some of the students to enter their vehicles."

