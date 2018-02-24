Home | News | General | Herdsmen killings: Fulani leader Yandeh reveals what must happen for peace to reign

- Ahmed Yandeh, the Sarkin Fulani Sabon Garin byepass in Kaduna has disclosed what would end the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes across Nigeria

- Yandeh declared that the anti-grazing law should quickly be removed and razing reserves should also be defined

- He also said that the cattle routes should be restructured and retrieved, so that the Fulani man will know the direction to go about his business peacefully.

Ahmed Yandeh, the Sarkin Fulanin Sabon Garin Byepass and the caretaker committee chairman of the Mobgal Fulbe Development Association of Nigeria (MFDAN) in Kaduna state has spoken on what would end the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes across the country.

Yandeh who made this known in an inteterview with Daily Trust declared that it is not illegal for Fulani people to move about with their cow as the constitution guarantees freedom of movement.

According to him, ''For peace to reign, and justice to prevail, the Fulani man must be seen as citizen of Nigeria. The anti-grazing law should quickly be removed. Grazing reserves should also be defined, especially those that are yet to be gazetted.

''We have over 500 grazing reserves in this country, but only few are gazetted. This will see to it that Fulani people will live there, peacefully with their animals because Nigeria is not yet ripe for the anti-grazing law.

''Even America, it took them more than 70 years to actualize the point where they are today, because land tenure is a very sensitive issue. Grazing reserves should be implemented.

''I believe the Fulani are being painted black, especially because President Buhari is a Fulani man; they are trying to do everything to undermine his government.

''But the solution is a return to the drawing board, to look at what existed before, with a view to correcting the present situation.

''Also, cattle routes should be restructured and retrieved, so that the Fulani man will know the direction to go about his business peacefully.

''I have heard that some state governors have called MACBAN though am not a member of the association – that they should be declared a terrorist group.

''MACBAN, I am quite sure, is the oldest Fulani association in Nigeria and they have been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), unlike other socio-cultural associations.''

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the Nigeria police force said it cannot arrest herdsmen who allow their cattle to stray onto and graze on airport runways in the country.

The commissioner of police, airport command, Mustapha Dandaura, stated this in an interview on Friday, February 23.

