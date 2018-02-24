Fani-Kayode reveals how Buhari caused kidnap of Dapchi schoolgirls
Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari “emboldened” Boko Haram insurgents to kidnap more schoolgirls by paying ransom to the terrorists.
Fani-Kayode, writing on his Twitter page, said the kidnappings of students from a Federal Government Girls’ College in Dapchi “was bound to happen”.
He tweeted: “When u pay millions of dollars in ransom to BH in 3 years,when u lie to the world that u have defeated them and when u get the media to supress the truth about the gains they have made why should u be surprised about Dapchi?It was bound to happen.U empowered and emboldened them!”
Recall that we reported this week that the Senate revealed that the Buhari administration paid millions of dollars to secure the release of some Chibol girls.
