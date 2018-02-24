Home | News | General | Ex-governor Peter Obi laments politicians' sharing of Nigeria's resources, says country needs wealth creators

- The ex-governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has lamented the dearth of leadership in Nigeria

- Obi stated that the nation needs wealth creators and not wealth sharers to run her affairs

- The former governor urged Nigerians to be part of the political discuss for the purpose of achieving a better Nigeria

Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure over how Nigeria's resources are being shared by politicians.

The ex-governor said Nigeria needs to have wealth creators managing her affairs and not wealth sharers, if the country is to make any meaningful progress, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com gathered that Obi made the statement during a recent media chat in Lagos, during which he was asked to share his thoughts on the future of Nigeria.

He said: “Countries today are run like big business. If a man has not created wealth he cannot manage wealth. We need wealth creators in government and not wealth sharers. We need somebody to unite this country. It is critical. I have lived in many different parts of Nigeria as a businessman. I have invested and served in several corporations without knowing where my co-investors or partners or those that I conducted businesses with came from.”

According to Obi, the excuse by those in power that they are unable to keep their election campaign promises because they do not have enough resources to work with, is flimsy.

The former governor said: “Which country or where in the world do you have enough resources? What you do when in office is to manage the resources at your disposal to keep your election promises. If you cannot deliver what you promised, then you have no business wanting to continue in office.”

According to Obi, election shouldn't be the discussion now, but how Nigeria moved from 35 per cent under-employment and unemployment to 40 per cent.

He said: “Four million Nigerians lost their jobs last year. Our joblessness has increased from 14.8 per cent to 18.4 per cent, and 10 million Nigerians are out of school. These are what should worry us, not who is coming to continue the next stage of the drama."

He added: “The country needs people with competence and capacity at all levels of governance. We need people who are entrepreneurs. Yesterday I analysed all the expenditure in education. Nigeria’s budget for education is 1.7 billion dollars - 0.4 per cent of our GDP. South Africa is spending 10 times that amount. We are among the MINT countries. Mexico is spending 60 billion dollars. Indonesia is spending 28 billion dollars, Turkey is spending 24 billion dollars and we are spending 1.7 billion. How can you compete? We need to change the conversation.

Obi appealed to Nigerians to engage their leaders in discussion and also be part of tthe debate about the country's present and future for a better Nigeria to be realised.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that The immediate past governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, has stated that his financial situation took a turn for the worse, after he ventured into the political space.

The former governor disclosed that he was really wealthy before he decided to become a politician.

He stated: "I did not go into politics wretched. I was already a director in three financial institutions, a director in four other major companies; all by the virtue of my investments. I was also running a successful family business. Going into politics even made me poorer; but I won’t question anything because that is where God wants me to be.

Source: Naija.ng

